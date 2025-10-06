Shock of higher electricity bills for 6 lakh domestic consumers in the district

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Domestic electricity consumers in the district are likely to face a bit of a ‘shock’ when they receive their October bills. This is because a fuel adjustment charge will be levied based on electricity consumption in September. As a result, domestic consumers will see an increase of ₹35 to ₹95 in their bills.

Since July 1, consumers using less than 100 units of electricity in the state have been getting cheaper power. However, consumers using more than 100 units have faced a shock of higher tariffs, which will now be compounded by the fuel adjustment charge. Mahavitaran has clarified that the fuel adjustment charge is applicable only for one month, though analysts suggest it may be levied repeatedly in the future.

Impact on domestic consumers – Fuel adjustment charge per unit

BPL: ₹0.15 per unit

1–100 units: ₹0.35 per unit

101–300 units: ₹0.65 per unit

301–500 units: ₹0.85 per unit

Above 500 units: ₹0.95 per unit

Number of domestic electricity consumers in the district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural division: 3,59,147

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar urban division: 3,09,066

Total: 6,68,213

Only for one month

The fuel adjustment charge is applicable for only one month and will be adjusted in the October electricity bill, said Bharat Pawar, Chief Public Relations Officer, Mahavitaran (Mumbai).

Electricity consumers will bear the burden

Due to the fuel adjustment charge, every electricity consumer will bear additional costs. The loss incurred is being passed on to consumers, with households consuming 100–300 units mostly middle-class consumers bearing the highest impact, said Vilaschandra Kabra, President, Urja Sahayog.