Shocking broad-daylight attack: Young man stabbed on court road

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two young men walking to visit relatives before a planned trip to Ujjain faced a brutal attack on Monday afternoon near the Pagariya Bajaj showroom on district court road around 2.30 pm

Two intoxicated men stabbed Gaurav Mavas (23, Mangegaon, Gangapur tehsil), leaving him critically injured. He is receiving treatment in the ICU at Govenment Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Earlier that day, Gaurav and Vijay Salunke were at the court for some work. While walking from Bhagwan Mahavir Chowk toward Satish Motors, the attackers suddenly struck. They pulled out a knife and stabbed Gaurav in the stomach and chest. He collapsed on the road, bleeding heavily, and was rushed to the hospital by ambulance. Late at night, police registered a case against two unidentified men at Kranti Chowk police station.

Police suspect intoxicated attackers

The bold daytime attack shocked the police. Officers from Kranti Chowk, Vedantnagar, and the Crime Branch began investigating immediately. CCTV footage is under review to identify the suspects. Police said they strongly suspect that the attackers were intoxicated. One wore a black jacket and stood about 5’6” tall, while the other had curly hair and wore a T-shirt.