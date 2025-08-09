Shocking! Criminal Wahul kicks police officer in chest inside court

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Ajay Wahul alias Thakur, a well-known criminal jailed under MCOCA in Harsul for serious crimes, kicked a police officer in the chest and abused him inside the District and sessions court on Friday afternoon.

The incident, at 12.30 pm, highlights lapses in police control and courtroom security. Ajay and his wife Rani have been in custody since February for drug trafficking. On Friday, police officer Amarsingh Thakur escorted Ajay, Rani, along with two others, from jail to court. The hearing was adjourned to August 21. While being taken downstairs after the hearing, Ajay caused a scene, claiming relatives and lawyers were approaching. When police tried to handcuff him and proceed, he shouted abuses and kicked officer Thakur forcefully in the chest, creating chaos inside the court. Officer Thakur promptly filed a written complaint, sought medical treatment, and lodged a report at Vedantnagar police station. A fresh case has now been registered against Ajay.

Facing over 15 serious charges; wife also detained

Ajay faces more than 15 serious cases, including robbery, attempted murder, assault, illegal arms possession, and drug trafficking. Both he and his wife were arrested in February, during which Ajay had also sparked a riot in police custody.