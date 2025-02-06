Shocking twist in Chaitanya kidnapping

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a shocking revelation, the police have uncovered a sinister plan behind the kidnapping of 8-year-old Chaitanya Tupe. Investigations revealed that the accused initially planned to keep the child in their custody for two days, demand a ransom of ₹2 crore, and later approach an organ smuggling syndicate to sell the child’s organs for additional profit.

Accused in police custody till Feb 11

The abduction, which took place on Tuesday night at 8.45 pm in N-4, had sent shockwaves across the city. However, swift action by commissioner of police Pravin Pawar and Jalna SP Ajaykumar Bansal ensured Chaitanya’s safe return.

On Thursday at 4.30 pm, Pundliknagar assistant police inspectors Shivprasad Karhale and Sunil Mhaske produced the five arrested suspects in court. The accused were identified as: Dnyaneshwar alias Harshal Pandharinath Shevatre (21), Jeevan Narayan Shevatre (26), Pranav Samadhan Shevatre (19), Krishna Santosh Pathade (20), all from Brahmapuri, Jalna, Shivraj alias Bunty Vilas Gaikwad (20), from Aland.

The district court has remanded them in police custody until February 11 for further interrogation.

Police reveal disturbing details

According to officials, the accused have a history of criminal activities and are part of a larger criminal syndicate in their village. Their initial plan was to collect the ransom from Chaitanya’s family. However, they later conspired to contact an organ trafficking gang and sell the child’s organs, ensuring that the boy would never be returned.

The police are currently working to recover the discarded mobile phone and SIM card used by the kidnappers. Investigators are also probing whether the gang had external support or if they were influenced by someone else.

Two more suspects conducted recce

Sources suggest that two additional individuals from the village had conducted a recce in the city, scouting for potential child kidnapping targets. The police are now actively searching for them. Additionally, two more suspects—one of whom supplied a pistol—will be booked as accomplices.

Fake number plate used to mislead police

The kidnappers attempted to evade capture by using a black Baleno (MH-12-PC-3451) registered to a Pune resident named Waghmare. To mislead authorities, they forged a fake number plate (MH-20-EE-7126) in the TV Centre area. The businessman who created the counterfeit plate is now under police scrutiny.

Families in shock, no legal support for accused

The arrest of five young men from Brahmapuri has left their families and the entire village stunned. On Thursday, none of their relatives came forward to meet them or arrange for legal representation.

Chaitanya’s medical check-up and additional charges

After being safely reunited with his family, Chaitanya underwent a medical examination on Thursday. The police confirmed that the accused had attempted to strangle him, leading to an additional charge of attempted murder being added to the case.

Authorities continue their investigation, focusing on tracking down the missing suspects and uncovering any further connections to criminal networks.