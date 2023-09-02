Sholay film style agitation on overhead water tank in Pundaliknagar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The coordinators of Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) today performed ‘Sholay’ film style agitation by climbing on the elevated storage reservoir (ESR) in Pundaliknagar, this afternoon.

The agitators protested the lathi-charge held on Maratha agitators in Jalna district and demanded immediate suspension of superintendent of police (SP) Tushar Doshi.

The agitation was, however, taken back after the guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre spoke to them on phone and assured of taking action against the police officials found guilty.

It so happened that the coordinator Sunil Kotkar, Ramesh Gaikwad, Ashok More, Gajanan Patil, Dnyaneshwar Gaikwad, Ganpat Mhaske and Manoj Pawar climbed up the ESR in the afternoon. Acting upon the information, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Shilwant Nandedkar, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Ranjit Patil along with police inspectors Rajashree Aade, Vyankatesh Kendre and Sambhaji Pawar and other cops along with fire brigade tender reached the spot. They appealed to them to come down, but it was in vain. Later on, the cops requested the MKM coordinator Abhijeet Deshmukh to mediate, who then climbed up the overhead water tank. He also arranged a talk between the guardian minister and the agitators on phone.

Thiyya Andolan by community members

It may be noted that a large number of Maratha community members gathered in Pundaliknagar and performed Thiyya Andolan (sitting agitation). They shouted slogans against the state government. Hence the traffic on this road was disrupted for sometime.

Congress demands resignations

Meanwhile, a delegation comprising Congress office-bearers submitted a memorandum to the divisional commissioner demanding resignations of the chief minister and the home minister in connection with the lathi-charge on the agitators in Jalna district. The delegation led by the Congress district president Dr Kalyan Kale and city president Shaikh Yusuf consisted of Dr Zafar Khan, Bhausaheb Jagtap, Arun Shirsat, Moin Inamdar, Manju Lokhande, Anita Bhandari, and many others.