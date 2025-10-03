Shopkeeper booked for forcibly entering elderly Woman’s house

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

City Chowk police have registered a case against shopkeeper Jahed Khan for forcibly entering an elderly woman’s house and locking the door leading to her terrace. The incident occurred on 2 October at 1 pm when 65-year-old Jumana Alihusain Kanchawala was alone at home. She was left frightened by the act. Her family members filed a complaint with the police after returning home.