Shopkeeper denied bail for molesting 7 years old girl

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The mother of a seven-year-old girl victim caught an accused shopkeeper red-handed while molesting her. Aurangabad division bench Justice S G Mehere denied bail to the accused. The accused sought permission to withdraw the bail application and was granted. Hence, the application was dismissed as withdrawn.

The shopkeeper molested a seven-year-old girl in Bakapur in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. A case was registered against him under sections 376 (A)(B) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act sections 4, 6, 10, and 12 with Phulambri police station.

The accused had applied for bail with the special sessions court but it was rejected and hence he submitted the application to the division bench. Adv R D Thorat and assistant public prosecutor S P Deshmukh appointed by the law and justice department for the victim opposed the bail application.

During the hearing, the lawyers brought to the notice of the bench, that the accused is mentally unfit and the act committed by him is anti-social. Considering the age, and place of crime, the accused can pressurize the witnesses and hence, he should not be granted bail.