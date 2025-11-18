Short of breathe, think pulmonary

Chaitali Joshi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

World COPD Day, observed every year on the third Wednesday of November, highlights the rising global burden of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, a long-term lung disorder that causes airflow limitation and reduces lung elasticity, making breathing difficult. This year’s theme, “Short of Breath, Think COPD,” focuses on recognising unexplained breathlessness early and stresses timely diagnosis, proper management and public awareness. COPD causes permanent airway damage and can be controlled but not cured.

Retrospective diagnosis

Since symptoms develop slowly, many patients seek help only when breathlessness becomes severe and significant lung damage has already occurred. It is most often diagnosed after age 40, especially in smokers or those with long-term exposure to fumes.

Major causes and risk factors

Smoking remains the primary cause, especially among beedi and cigarette users. Post-tuberculosis lung damage also increases risk. In rural homes, chulha smoke affects women, while occupational exposure such as dust from cement factories, brick kilns and traffic pollution adds to the burden. Air pollution and smog further worsen symptoms.

COPD vs Asthma

Asthma and COPD may look similar, but asthma is usually reversible. In COPD, airway damage is permanent. Long-standing, poorly controlled asthma may eventually lead to COPD-like irreversible changes.

Progression and Prevention

COPD worsens over time and is a major cause of death among non-communicable diseases. Patients are prone to infections and complications. Annual influenza vaccination, pneumococcal vaccination every five years and quitting smoking are key preventive steps.

When it comes to heart disease, people rush for medical help, but COPD remains underdiagnosed because many delay seeking care. Everyone above 40, especially smokers, should undergo basic screening like spirometry and start treatment early. Avoiding smoke exposure and following proper workplace precautions are essential.

— Dr. Avinash Lamb, Hod respiratory medicine

“COPD usually shows up after 40, especially in people who have been smoking for many years. In the beginning, people ignore early breathlessness, but the disease keeps getting worse and cannot be reversed. It slowly harms the lungs and then other parts of the body too. The best way to stay safe is to quit smoking and get medical help as early as possible.”

— Dr. Masood Ahmed, pulmonologist