Shortage of Rs 162 crore fund delays smart city works

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL), so far, received funds to the tune of Rs 838 crore, under Smart City Mission. However, the office is eagerly waiting to receive the remaining Rs 162 crore fund from Central and State Governments to complete the pending projects proposed under the mission on hand, said the official sources.

The ambitious mission is in the last phase. The SCDCL undertook 37 projects, out of which, 29 had been completed and eight are underway.

It may be noted that the SCDCL has planned to undertake the development works of valuing Rs 1000 crore. Of which, the Centre was to contribute Rs 500 crore and Rs 250 crore each was to be invested by the State Government and the CSMC. However, the SCDCL received Rs 392 crore from the Centre, Rs 196 crore from the State and Rs 250 crore was put in by the CSMC.

Of the total Rs 838 crore received by the SCDCL, a fund of Rs 764 crore has been spent. Meanwhile, the projects which are incomplete include Safari Park, Bus Depot, Smart Schools, Electric Buses, Roads, one multi-speciality hospital, E-governance and two others. The deadline to complete the work on hand is June 2024. Hence the SCDCL is impatiently waiting to receive the remaining fund of Rs 162 crore (Rs 108 crore from the Central and Rs 54 crore from the State Governments).