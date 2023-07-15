Show-cause notice issued to administrative office

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The office of the director of Higher Education issued a show-cause notice to the administrative officer of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division of Higher Education for scolding teachers during an inspection.

Director of Higher Education Dr Shailendra Deolankar directed the administrative officer Vanita Sanjekar to reply to the notice within a given deadline.

It may be noted that Vanita Sanjekar had gone for the inspection at a college in Dharashiv district. She scolded the teachers and threatened them without any enquiry. A teacher was also beaten up. A video of scolding the teachers went viral on social media.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy and College Teachers Organisation (BAMUCTO) made complaints to the office of the joint director of Higher Education (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division) on May 11 and 24 for insulting and arrogance with teachers.

On the basis of the grievances, the director of HE Dr Deolankar issued a notice asking why disciplinary action should not be taken against her.