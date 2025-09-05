Show-cause notice to ST regional manager, divisional controller

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The labour court has issued show-cause notices to state transport (ST) regional manager Anagha Bartakke and divisional controller Sachin Kshirsagar in connection with a contempt petition filed by the Maharashtra ST Workers’ Union.

Labour court judge D. S. Khedkar noted that both officials had failed to submit their replies by the September 4 deadline. The next hearing is now scheduled for September 12.

----------------

The case background

On July 15, 2025, the ST regional manager ordered the transfer of 27 conductors and drivers from the Aurangabad division. A week later, on July 22, divisional controller Kshirsagar issued relieving orders for these employees with immediate effect. The recognized Maharashtra ST Workers’ Union, represented by advocates Parag and Pradeep Shahane, challenged the move before the industrial court, which stayed the transfer orders.

---------------

Alleged violation of court order

Despite the stay, the employees were allegedly prevented from resuming duty. The union claimed that the board deliberately ignored the court’s directives, leaving the workers without work. As a result, union divisional secretary Babasaheb Salunke filed a contempt petition before the labour court, accusing the ST administration of willful disobedience.