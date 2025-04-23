Show-cause notices to 21 civic officers for not taking leave

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) officials and employees who work daily often have to endure significant mental stress. To get some relief from this stress, they should take time off and travel with their families. However, during the previous financial year, it was observed that 21 officers did not take a single day of leave. As a result, CSMC Administrator G Sreekanth issued them a show-cause notice. This notice came as a shock to those involved. He also ordered them to submit an explanation for why they did not take any leave.

Show-cause notices are usually issued to officers and employees for reasons such as financial irregularities, serious mistakes, arriving late to the office, or being absent without informing. This is common in both government and private workplaces. However, in a unique move, the CSMC Administrator has issued notices to officers who did not take any leave. The notice questions why they didn’t utilise their entitled leave or go on trips with their families, even though they had the right to do so.

The notice came as a shock to the 21 officers who received it. Many are now puzzled about how to respond. Some said that due to the pressures of daily work, they simply couldn’t find the time to take leave.

Who received the notice?

The names of officials who were served with the notice includes Additional Commissioner Ranjit Patil; Deputy Commissioners Savita Sonawane, Vijay Patil, and Lakhichand Chavan; Chief Auditor Shivaji Naikwade; Chief Accounts Officer Santosh Wahule; Deputy Director (Town Planning) Manoj Garje; Assistant Commissioners Arjun Giram, Prajakta Wanjari, Archana Rajput, and Rutuja Patil; Executive Engineer Sanjay Kombade; Deputy Engineers Sanjay Chamle, Vijay More, and Vasant Bhoye; Engineers Sandesh Yergewar, Jagdish Padalkar, and Madhukar Chaudhary; Officers Pooja Bhoge, Kiran Tamnar, and Qazi Javed Ahmed.