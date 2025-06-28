Show of strength by CSMC-Police numbed property-owners

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a strong and coordinated operation, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and city police carried out a massive show of strength on Saturday morning (around 10.30 am), deploying a convoy of JCBs, Poclains, tippers, fire tenders, and ambulances on Jalna Road. The action was in preparation for demolishing hundreds of unauthorised structures between Mukundwadi and Cambridge Chowk on the 60-meter-wide road.

The unexpected display of heavy machinery left many citizens stunned. Hence there was no significant resistance during the demolitions.

Well-coordinated operation

Although the action was officially announced to begin at 9.30 am, the vehicles and personnel were first assembled at the Central Octroi Naka, where coordination was led by Executive Engineer Amol Kulkarni. The convoy consisted of:

20 JCBs

5 Poclains

20 Tippers

2 Ambulances

2 Fire Tenders

2 Transport Vehicles

3 Hydraulic Trucks

The convoy moved in a queue from Cidco N-5 via Ramgiri Hotel and the Vasantrao Naik flyover to Mukundwadi, proceeding at a slow pace amid a large crowd of onlookers. The entire convoy reached an open ground near Cambridge Chowk.

Five jumbo teams formed

Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Swami and Head of Anti-Encroachment Cell Santosh Wahule formed five jumbo teams to execute the demolition. Each team included 2 municipal ward officers; 2 building inspectors; 25 Nagarik Mitra Pathak members; 10 contract workers; 15 staff from the Town Planning section and 50 police officers and personnel.

Targeted demolition areas

The operation was strategically split across five zones, each with a 500-meter stretch. Three teams were deployed on the left side of the road (coming from Cambridge to Chikalthana) and two on the right.

The first demolition took place at Kalash Mangal Karyalaya in Cambridge Chowk at 11 am. Other teams began action in their respective zones shortly afterward.