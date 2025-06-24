Shreeyash College organised ‘Technoyash 2025’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ‘Technoyash 2025,’ a technical project exhibition and competition was organised at Shreeyash College of Engineering and Technology recently.

A total of 142 students of B Tech third and final year from Mechanical, Computer, Civil, Electrical, Data Science, Electronics and Computer Departments presented their innovative and futuristic projects in this grand technical event.

The projects were based on the latest technologies in their respective fields, including solar energy, electric vehicles, charging systems, robotics, drone technology, energy meters, IoT-based projects, 3D printing, face recognition systems, mobile protection apps and crop recommendation systems.

Col Joy Daniel, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shreeyash Pratishthan inaugurated the competition. Principal, Dean Academics, Heads of Departments, faculty members, and students were present.

The event encouraged the spirit of skill-based learning among students and helped them acquire essential technical and professional competencies required for employment. Baswaraj Mangrule, President of Shreeyash Pratishthan, expressed that such platforms play a vital role in preparing students for the industry.