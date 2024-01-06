Shreeyash Engineering Colleges conducts FDP

Chhatrapati Sambhainagar: The Mechanical Department of Shreeyash College of Engineering and Technology and Indian Society of Technical Education, New Delhi, jointly organised a one-week Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on “Recent trends in Digital Manufacturing and Industry 4.0” recently.

Professors, faculties, researchers, scholars, and entrepreneurs from Mumbai, Pune, Nanded, Ahmednagar, Jalna, Beed, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar participated in this FDP with enthusiasm.

Experts and dignitaries from IIT, NIT and Central Government University, Government Engineering Colleges guided the participants. The faculties also Endurance Technologies Ltd as part of the study. Dr Hulas Tonde, V W Patil, D A Deshmukh, A V Kodarkar, B A Shukla, G A Deshpande, Z A Shaikh and others worked for the success of the event. President of the Shreeyash Pratishthan Er. Basawaraj Mangarule and others wished the participants the best of luck.