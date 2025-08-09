Shri Balaram Jayanti celebrated at ISKCON Madhuban

The full moon of Shravan marked the celebration of Shri Balaram Jayanti at ISKCON Madhuban with devotional fervour.

Brahmachari Chaitanya Prabhu from ISKCON Chowpatty, Mumbai, spoke on Balaram’s role as the divine groundwork for Lord Krishna’s mission, likening His plough to the guru principle that prepares hearts for devotion. The deities of Krishna–Balaram, in Gauranga–Nityananda form, were bathed in curd, milk, honey, and fruit juices amid floral decorations. The event featured kirtan, mahaprasad, and drew a large gathering. Organisers included Dr Ramesh Ladda, Vinod Bagadia, Madhav Munde, Dr Sandeep Lokhande, Satish Potbhare, Madhav Gude, and Kalpana Bagadia.