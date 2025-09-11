Shri Ramchandra Institute’s R.K. Damani Medical College Gets 50 MBBS Seats

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Following the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) inspection in June 2025, R.K. Damani Medical College under Shri Ramchandra Institute of Medical Sciences has received approval for an additional 50 MBBS seats, effective from the second round of admissions this year. Despite modern labs, spacious hostels, experienced faculty, and the 750-bed Dr. Hedgewar Hospital, the college says the sanctioned seats fall short of its capacity. The management plans to appeal to the NMC for approval of 100 more seats, aiming to enhance student opportunities and strengthen regional healthcare and medical education.