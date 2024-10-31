Shrirang Joshi withdraws from East Constituency

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Independent candidate Shrirang Joshi withdrew from the East constituency after the validation of 69 applications, according to election officer Chetan Girasé. With this withdrawal, the total number of candidates now stands at 68. Election activities will take place from Friday to Sunday, but candidates can only withdraw their nominations on November 4. As a result, there will only be one day for individuals who want to withdraw from the election, which is likely to cause a rush on that day.