Shrunkhala Ratnaparkhi wins silver at All India Police Games 2025

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Woman Police Constable Shrunkhala Ratnaparkhi clinched a silver medal at the All India Police Games 2025, held in Madhuban, Haryana.

Representing the Maharashtra Police team in the 72 kg wrestling category, she brought laurels to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police force. Her achievement has been widely praised across sectors. Shrunkhala credited her success to her father Shashikant Ratnaparkhi and coaches. Several senior police officials congratulated her on the accomplishment. During the felicitation, police commissioner Pravin Pawar assured that all necessary facilities would be provided to support her future growth and training.