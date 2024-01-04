Shrutika gets Ph D in Food Technology

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Shrutika Kanad Deo in Food Technology.

She submitted her thesis titled ‘Studies on Extraction of Bioactive Compounds from Processing Waste of Selected Fruits and Vegetables and Their Application in Food Products’ under the guidance of Dr Bhagwan Sakhale, research guide and head of the Chemical Technology Department. She works as an assistant professor in the Food Technology Department of MIT.