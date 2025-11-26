Shut industrial unit burgled; Thieves steal iron and machinery worth Rs 7.75 lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thieves targeted a closed company in the Chikalthana industrial belt, stealing iron materials and machinery worth Rs 7.75 lakh. The burglary came to light on 15 November, and MIDC Cidco police registered a case after the owner lodged a complaint on 25 November.

Sanmati Steels Rerolling, owned by Shailesh Kasliwal (50) of Blue Bell Society, had been shut for the last 18 months. While Kasliwal was in Bengaluru on 12 November, employee Ganesh Makase informed him that items inside the factory seemed disturbed. Kasliwal returned on 15 November and found that thieves had broken in and taken a 650 HP motor, its starter, and a gas cutter all together valued at Rs 7.75 lakh. Assistant police inspector Bharat Pachole is investigating the burglary.