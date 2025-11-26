Shut industrial unit burgled; Thieves steal iron and machinery worth Rs 7.75 lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thieves targeted a closed company in the Chikalthana industrial belt, stealing iron materials and machinery worth Rs 7.75 lakh. The burglary came to light on 15 November, and MIDC Cidco police registered a case after the owner lodged a complaint on 25 November.

Sanmati Steels Rerolling, owned by Shailesh Kasliwal (50) of Blue Bell Society, had been shut for the last 18 months. While Kasliwal was in Bengaluru on 12 November, employee Ganesh Makase informed him that items inside the factory seemed disturbed. Kasliwal returned on 15 November and found that thieves had broken in and taken a 650 HP motor, its starter, and a gas cutter all together valued at Rs 7.75 lakh. Assistant police inspector Bharat Pachole is investigating the burglary.

Accused Flees Court Premises With Handcuffs On; Fresh Case Registered

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man facing multiple criminal cases escaped from the district and sessions court while still wearing handcuffs, leading to a fresh offence being registered at the Vedantnagar police station.

The accused, Shyamlal Ghusinge of Nidhona, already had a 2019 theft case against him and was wanted in another case at the Fulambri police station for repeatedly ignoring court summons. Fulambri police arrested him on Monday and produced him before the court.

After the hearing, when police escorted him outside the court premises, Ghusinge suddenly pushed a constable and ran away with the handcuffs still on. Police later caught him in Harsul.

Based on a complaint from constable Sanjay Dilwale, Vedantnagar police have registered a new case against him for escaping from custody.