SHWAS workshop on critical care airway skills

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine (ISCCM) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch, in collaboration with the IMA Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch and Medtronic, conducted the SHWAS Workshop, a hands-on training programme focused on essential airway management skills in critical care.The workshop was held on December 7 at IMA hall, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The event was inaugurated by chief guest dean of CSMSS Medical College,Dr. Kanan Yelikar and guest of honour dean, JIIU’s IIMSR, Dr. Azhar Siddiqui. Both appreciated the effort to bring structured clinical training to the region.

Advanced simulators from Medtronic were used to conduct four key skill stations: Capnography, Difficult Airway Management, Bronchoscopy, and Percutaneous Tracheostomy. Over 75 delegates participated in simulation-based practical sessions.

President of ISCCM Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch, Dr. Yogesh Lakkas said that such structured training would serve as an important learning step for clinicians. President of IMA Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dr. Anupam Takalkar was acknowledged for supporting the academic initiative.

The workshop was coordinated by the secretary of ISCCM,Dr. Rahul Choudhari and treasurer of ISCCM, Dr. Prashant Walse. Dr. Choudhari delivered the vote of thanks.

The organising team included Dr. Umesh Gawali, Dr. Gitesh Dalvi, Dr. Amit Bhalerao, Dr. Sneha Bhattad, and Dr. Krishna Deshpande, who handled various aspects of planning and execution.

The workshop marked a step in strengthening critical care training and expanding access to practical, skill-based medical learning in the region.

Photo Caption -

Dean of CSMSS Medical College Dr. Kanan Yelikar, guest of honour and dean of JIIU’s IIMSR Dr. Azhar Siddiqui, president of ISCCM Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch Dr. Yogesh Lakkas, president of IMA Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Dr. Anupam Takalkar, ISCCM secretary Dr. Rahul Choudhari, ISCCM treasurer Dr. Prashant Walse and other dignitaries during the SHWAS Workshop on Critical Care Airway Skills held on December 7, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.