Shyamal Ambekar passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shyamal Shivajirao Ambekar, a senior citizen from Dwarkanagri-Waluj died of prolonged illness on Sunday. She was 78.

She was the mother of Dr Shirish Ambekar, the head of the Fine Art Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu). She leaves behind two sons, two daughters and grandchildren. The last rites were performed on her at Vaikunthdham crematorium.