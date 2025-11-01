SIAM donates Rs 1 crore to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for rain-hit farmers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

To support farmers affected by heavy rains across Maharashtra, the Seed Industries Association of Maharashtra (SIAM) has donated Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. SIAM President Sameer Mule and other office bearers handed over the cheque to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The association said that during the kharif season, floods and excessive rainfall in Marathwada and Vidarbha severely damaged standing crops. As farmers form the backbone of the seed industry, SIAM members felt it was their moral responsibility to help those in distress. Major seed companies including Ajit Seeds, Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Company, Ankur Seeds, Ellora Natural Seeds, Green Gold Seeds, Kalash Seeds, Basant Agro Tech, Nirmal Seeds, and several others contributed to the fund. The National Seeds Association of India (NSAI) also supported the initiative. The cheque was presented to CM Fadnavis in the presence of Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane and OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save. Representing SIAM were President Sameer Mule, Ajit Mule, Rajendra Barwale, Vice President Vaibhav Kashikar, and Secretary Kishor Veer.

Photo Caption:

SIAM President Sameer Mule presents a cheque of Rs 1 crore to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Also seen are Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane, OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save, Ajit Mule, Rajendra Barwale, Vice President Vaibhav Kashikar, and Secretary Kishor Veer.