Siddharth Garden and Zoo to close at 6 pm

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal commissioner G Sreekanth has decided to keep the Siddharth Garden and the Zoo closed strictly at 6 pm. The administration has stated that this decision was taken because it gets dark earlier during the winter months.

It may be noted that thousands of visitors come to Siddharth Garden and the Zoo every day. During winter, many school excursions also visit the premises. The garden and zoo remain crowded throughout the day. Recently, a pair of lions was added to the zoo, which has further increased tourist footfall. Visitors also come in large numbers to see major animals such as the tiger, leopard, nilgai, sambar deer, fox, monkey, and bear, along with the snake park and aquarium.

Many college youth from the city also visit the garden to spend leisure time. Recently, security guards warned some youngsters for indulging in inappropriate behaviour, which led to an argument. The matter reached the municipal administrator. Following this, garden superintendent Vijay Patil submitted a proposal to reduce the closing time by one hour. The Administrator immediately approved the proposal.

Accordingly, instead of closing at 7 pm, ticket sales will now stop at 6 pm, and the garden and zoo will be completely closed by then. In summer, the closing time will revert to 7 pm.