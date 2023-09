Siddiqui Zubair passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Siddiqui Viqar Zubair Saeed Ahmed, a resident of Asifiya Colony passed away on Wednesday. His Namaz-e-Janaza was performed at Jama Masjid this morning and burial took place at the adjacent graveyard. He was 62 and leaves behind wife, two daughters and one son. He was a retired employee of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation.