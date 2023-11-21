SIFF honours policemen on International Mens Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The NGO, Save Indian Family Foundation (SIFF), celebrated International Men’s Day by honouring the policemen (males) of different police stations, in Pune on Sunday (November 19).

SIFF members from all over the Maharashtra including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), Dharashiv (Osmanabad), Mumbai, Nagpur, Solapur, Kolhapur, Satara, and other states like Gujarat, Punjab and Kerala gathered in Pune to propagate for the men’s rights.

The Men’s Rights Activists (MRA) team of SIFF visited 50 police stations from Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad to honour the police personnel, who spend their whole life serving society. The NGO distributed Gender Neutral Cups (coffee mugs) and Pamphlets to police personnel to create awareness about the lack of gender neutral provisions in Indian laws.

The press release issued by SIFF pin-pointed the need of appointing psychologists and psychiatrists in each court to prevent mental health crisis of people facing litigation; urged the courts to treat men and women equally and give equal empathy; fix maintenance and alimony on duration of marriage; the government should appoint a special commission for monitoring suicides; amendment in the Constitution to protect people from discrimination on the basis of gender etc.