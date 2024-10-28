Signs of rebel worries Mahayuti; Maha Vikas Aghadi

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Due to dissatisfaction over the lack of nominations from the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), discontent has led to signs of rebellion in the district. With just one day remaining until the deadline, 191 candidates submitted their nominations, while 37 others purchased nomination forms. It may be noted that indications of pressure tactics in politics were evident on the very first day since the starting of the nomination process (on October 22). Many of those buying forms were from the Mahayuti and MVA. The fact that nominations were submitted for candidates from the Shinde faction, Uddhav faction, Congress, and NCP signalled an alert regarding potential rebellion. The last day for filing nominations is Tuesday (October 29).

From the Phulambri constituency, BJP's Pradeep Patil and Bhausaheb Tathe filed their nomination papers on Monday, rebelling against Mahayuti candidate Anuradha Chavan. Sanjana Jadhav has joined the Shinde faction and is now the official candidate from Kannad. Before this, Sanjay Gavhane filed his nomination as a BJP candidate, and Swati Kolhe also submitted her papers from the NCP (AP). In Sillod, Savita Gharmode filed her nomination from the Thackeray faction.

In the Aurangabad East constituency, Vithal Jadhav filed his nomination from the NCP (AP), challenging the alliance. From Paithan, Kanchan Kumar Chate and Sanjay Waghchaure submitted their nomination papers against the MVA. Suresh Sonawane filed against the BJP from Gangapur, while Sachin Wani submitted his nomination against the Thackeray faction candidate from Vaijapur.

Tactics to be cleared on November 4?

Apart from the Kannad and Paithan constituencies, all candidates from the alliance and opposition have been announced, but several aspirants have also submitted their nomination papers. Whether this indicates rebellion or pressure tactics will become clear after 3 pm on November 4.

As per the seat sharing, Congress currently holds the Aurangabad East constituency, and the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP has submitted nominations. The Uddhav faction is also expected to file nominations against the alliance candidate on Tuesday. Candidates from the AIMIM for the Central and Eastern constituencies have yet to file their nominations. Given the political developments on Monday, there are discussions about the AIMIM potentially changing constituencies at the last minute.

Nomination papers filed in the district so far

Sillod - 22

Kannad - 18

Phulambri - 24

Aurangabad (Central) - 14

Aurangabad (West) - 12

Aurangabad (East) - 41

Paithan - 31

Gangapur - 16 and

Vaijapur - 13.