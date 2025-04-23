Silence at picnic spots in Kashmir

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Many tourists from Marathwada visited Jammu and Kashmir, but now they are returning home. The picnic spots are quiet, and though tourists are safe, they report a tense atmosphere. Some are staying in hotels, while others are uneasy despite being far from Pahalgam. The number of visitors at the spots has decreased. The regional administration is collecting tourist information through local disaster management departments.

---------------------

Efforts to Return...

"We were nearby when the terrorist attack occurred. We’re about 100 km away and have canceled our sightseeing plans. We’re heading back to Pune as soon as possible. The atmosphere is tense, but we are safe at The Pride Inn hotel, Rajabag, Srinagar."

— Mohan Pargavkar, Beed Bypass, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Tourists from Marathwada in Jammu and Kashmir...

Sandeep Sabale and his family from Bhokardan are safe in Srinagar. They were previously at Hill Park Hotel, Pahalgam. Sanjay Raut and his family from Jalna are also safe at Palm Paradise Hotel in Srinagar. Dr. Viththal Gadekar and his wife from Jalna are safe in Srinagar. Atul Patil from Dharashiv and his family are safe in Srinagar. The Agarwal family from Hingoli chose to stay in Srinagar due to the situation. Shubham Agarwal and his wife from Hingoli are safe in Jammu and Kashmir.

-----------------------

Good luck for a group of 22...

A group of 22 tourists from the city was in Pahalgam on the day of the attack. However, they had already left for Vaishno Devi at 6 am. They are all safe, and their relatives have been informed.

----------------------------

Alertness Instructions...

District authorities in Marathwada have been instructed to stay alert.

- Khushalsingh Pardeshi, Regional Additional Commissioner

Photo: Outside The Pride Inn hotel, Rajabag, Srinagar. The Pargavkar couple