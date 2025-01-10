Silent cries: City’s grim suicide toll

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city is witnessing a harrowing trend of at least two suicides every day. From unspoken loneliness to mounting financial pressure, a deadly mix of personal and societal issues has driven nearly 850 individuals to take their lives this year.

A staggering rise from 400 cases last year. Police records reveal that 55 per cent of these cases involve young men and women aged 20 to 40, highlighting a growing crisis among the working-age population. Industrial zones and labour colonies have emerged as suicide hotspots, with victims often resorting to drastic measures such as jumping in front of trains or hanging. In contrast, older residential areas like Vedantnagar and City Chowk report fewer incidents, offering a stark comparison of stress levels across different localities.

---------------------------------------(BOX)----------------------------------------------

Men more at risk

The data paints a grim picture of gender disparity. In 2022, Maharashtra recorded 22,740 suicides, of which 18,167 were men and 4,577 were women, along with two transgender individuals. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar followed a similar pattern, with 296 men and 62 women among the 358 suicides in 2022. In 2021, 297 people in the city died by suicide. Experts attribute this to societal expectations and the burden of being primary breadwinners, which often leaves men without emotional outlets.

---------------------------------------(BOX)----------------------------------------------

What drives people to the edge?

Psychiatrists point to sudden loneliness as the leading cause. "Even while living with families, individuals under stress often feel isolated. When no one reaches out, this loneliness becomes unbearable," said a local mental health expert. Other contributors include financial stress, academic pressure, and addictions.

The numbers reflect a deeper societal malaise. “These are not just statistics; they’re cries for help,” remarked a senior police officer.

---------------------------------------(BOX)----------------------------------------------

Urgent need for action

The rising numbers call for immediate intervention. Experts stress the need for mental health awareness campaigns, accessible counselling services, and open family communication to combat this alarming trend. As the city mourns its lost lives, the question remains: how many more before we act?