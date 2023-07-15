Silent march against seer’s murder today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Digambar Jainacharya Sri Kamakumarnandiji Gurudev was brutally murdered in Hirekudi village of Belgaum district in Karnataka. A silent march will be held on Sunday on behalf of the Sakal Jain Samaj to protest against this incident.

The killing of the Jain monk has created a wave of anger in the Jain samaj. There is a demand from the samaj that the culprits should be severely punished. A silent march will be taken out from Paithan Gate at 11 am to protest the murder. The march will pass through Tilak Path, Aurangpura, Gulmandi, Machli Khadak, City Chowk, Sarafa road and culminate at the Gandhi statue in Shahgunj. On this occasion, tributes will be paid to Jainacharya Kamakumarnandiji Gurudev. An appeal has been made on behalf of the Sakal Jain Samaj that all members of the community should participate in this march.