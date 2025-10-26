Silent march by Jain community today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Anger has spread across the Jain community after trustees put up for sale the premises of Seth Hirachand Nemchand (HND) Hostel and Bhagwan Mahavir Jinalaya in Pune. To draw the government’s attention to this issue, a silent march has been organized in the city on Monday.

The march will begin at 10 am from Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat Parshwanath Temple, located at Rajabazar. The march will be led under the guidance of Acharya Dr. Pranamsagarji Gurudev, Upadhyay Viranjan Sagarji Gurudev, Sahsangh, and Munishri Prabhav Sagarji Gurudev.

The procession will pass through Rajabazar, Sansthan Ganpati, Shahaganj, and Chelipura, and conclude at the Divisional Commissioner’s Office at Delhi Gate. A delegation will submit a memorandum to the Divisional Commissioner there.

Organizers have appealed to all members of the Jain community to participate in this silent march.