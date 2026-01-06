Sillod MLA demands supply of uninterrupted power supply to agri-pumps

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

MLA Abdul Sattar has demanded that faulty electricity equipment in the agricultural sector be repaired and that farmers’ agricultural pumps be provided with at least eight hours of uninterrupted power supply every day, as per government norms. He made this demand to officials of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) during a review meeting held at the MSEDCL office in Sillod at 11 am on Tuesday.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the current status of power supply in the tehsil, pending works, new electricity connections, complaints regarding power outages, and issues faced by farmers and citizens. Sattar particularly emphasised the need to ensure smooth power supply in rural areas, provide regular electricity to agricultural pumps, and carry out immediate repairs of faulty power equipment. He warned that officials concerned would be held accountable if there was any delay in works related to power distribution.

MSEDCL superintending engineer Sandeep Darwade, executive engineer Avinash Raut, additional executive engineer Vitthal Sapkal, deputy executive engineer Pradeep Kale, Navjyot Mande, assistant engineer Dhammapal Mhaské, along with District Bank chairman Arjun Gadhe, Shiv Sena tehsil chief Keshavrao Tayde, former chairman Ramdas Palodkar, agricultural produce market committee (APMC) chairman Vishwas Dabhade, vice-chairman Sandeep Raut, director Nandkishor Sahare, Damu Anna Gavhane, and others were present in the meeting.