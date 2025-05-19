Sillod pilgrim dies at Kedarnath

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 50-year-old devotee from Sillod died of a heart attack while waiting in the darshan queue at Kedarnath on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Kashinath Tayade from Andhari village, Sillod tehsil. The incident occurred around 11 am. on May 17. Tayade was on a pilgrimage with his wife when he suddenly collapsed due to a severe heart attack and died on the spot. Three to four fellow villagers who were accompanying the couple, along with local residents, helped shift the body to the government hospital in Rudraprayag. Following the post-mortem, the body was transported by ambulance to Delhi, then flown to Shirdi on Sunday, and finally brought to his native village, Andhari, by 6 pm. The funeral rites were performed at 8 p.m. the same day. Tayade is survived by his elderly parents, wife, two sons, and a daughter.