Sillod residents deposit Rs 40cr in Adarsh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Adarsh Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha scam of Rs 200 crore has added to the worries of around 3,000 account holders from Sillod. They have deposited around Rs 40 crore in the Patsanstha and now it is uncertain whether they will get their money back. Many of them have lodged complaints with police.

The directors of Adarsh Patsanstha embezzled a sum of Rs 200 crore by illegally distributing loans. Cases have been registered against 50 persons including the chairman Ambadas Mankape. The middle-class people who have deposited their hard-earned money in the Patsanstha are now worried about whether they would get their money back. There are five branches of this Patsanstha in the Sillod tehsil. People deposited around Rs 25 crore in the Sillod branch, Rs 4 crore in the Shivna branch, Rs 5 crore in Golegaon, Rs 1.50 crore in Amthant, and Rs 4 crore in Palshi. Around Rs 40 crore of 3000 account holders in these branches is with the Patsanstha.

Last month, some depositors met the chairman Mankape and asked him to return their money. He assured them that they will get their money soon. Now, he has been arrested and then who will pay their money, they are questioning.

The account holders Dattatray Badak, Kakasaheb Badak, Sheshrao Badak, Yogesh Tayade, Manikrao Badak, Gajanan Muley and others have lodged complaints with Sillod rural police station and demanded that cases should be registered against the directors and the bank employees and their money should be returned at the earliest. PI Sitaram Mehetre said that proper action will be executed in this regard after the guidance of the senior officers.