Sillod’s deputy sarpanch set his motorcycle ablaze

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The bandh called by the Sakal Maratha Samaj and Maratha Kranti Morch on Monday received a good response in the Sillod city. Around 5,000 people gathered at Ambedkar Chowk at around 10 am and to condemn the incident of lathi charge on the agitators in Jalna district, the deputy sarpanch of Golegaon Anil Bankar set up his own motorcycle. Later a morcha was organised from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk to the sub-divisional office. A memorandum of demands was submitted to the sub-divisional officer Latif Pathan and tehsildar Ramesh Jaswant. Dr Nilesh Mirkar, Nadevrao Chape, Sunil Mirkar, Ashish Gorade, Pankaj Gorade, Sukhdev Bhagat, Shivaji Dabhade and others participated in the morcha. Bandh was also observed at Borgaon Bazar, Amthana, Ajanta and other places in Sillod tehsil.