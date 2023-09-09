Silver jewellery worth Rs 6.8L stolen

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thieves broke into a jewellery shop in Kannad city and made off with 9.770 kgs of silver ornaments in the wee hours on Saturday. A case has been registered with the Kannad police station.

Police said, Dnyaneshwar Bansod (44) runs a silver jewellery shop in Brahman Galli in Bholeshwar Colony in Kannad city. On Friday, he closed the shop as usual and went home in the evening. At around 5 am, he received a phone call from a resident Vitthal Wankhede that the shutter of his shop was half open. Bansod rushed to the shop and found that the silver jodve, bracelets, painjan, rings and other ornaments weighing 9.770 kgs amounting to Rs 6.80 lakh were missing. API Sachin Khatke is further investigating the case.

The police checked the CCTV footage and found three thieves covering their faces with masks were seen stealing the jewellery at 3.40 am.