Singer Pramod Sarkate enthralls audience

Aurangabad, July 10:

Sunday evening came as a musical treat for the citizens as singer Pramod Sarkate and his team sang various devotional songs praising Lord Vitthal on Ashadhi Ekadashi in a programme ‘Jai Hari Vitthal’ held at Rukmini Hall of MGM on Sunday.

The programme began with the chants of ‘Jai Hari Vitthal, Jai Jai Vitthal’. A magnificent image of Lord Vitthal was placed on the stage. Young men and women dressed as Warkaris took out a dindi and played pauli (traditional play). Their performance made everyone feel as if they had come to Pandharpur. Produced by Swarraj Pramod Sarkate, the event entered its silver jubilee year. In the beginning, Pramod Sarkate sang the Haripath 'Jai Jai Ramakrishna Hari'. Singer Amrita Dahivelkar performed the song 'Mogra Phulala' with the same enthusiasm. After that, the song 'Kanada Raja Pandharicha' was sung by singer Swarraj Sarkate and won the hearts of all. Songs like 'Bhetla Vitthal Majha', 'Runujhunu Re Bhramara', 'Abir Gulal' were performed one after the other and took the audience on a spiritual journey. The programme concluded with a Pasaydana. Samira Gujar anchored the programme.