Single CET for 5 courses in 2026

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will conduct a single common entrance test (CET) for admission to five courses for the academic year 2026-27. The names of the courses are B-HMCT, BCA, BBA, BMS and BBM.

It may be noted that SCETC used to conduct separate entrance examinations for admission to the courses until 2024. However, the Cell has decided to conduct a single CET for the five courses as MAH–B. HMCT, BCA, BBA, BMS and BBM--CET 2026.

This decision was taken as the courses share common eligibility criteria, making a unified examination suitable and beneficial for all candidates. It has also been decided that the duration of the CET 2026 will be 120 minutes and its syllabus will be published on the official website for the reference of all stakeholders. All candidates, parents and institutions were urged to take note of the changes.