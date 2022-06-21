Single handed domination in local party politics displeasured the MLAs?

Did not receive any importance and respect in the party

Aurangabad, June 21:

As many as six MLAs were elected in the 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections in Aurangabad district, which is the stronghold of Shiv Sena. Among them, Sandipan Bhumare was given the post of Cabinet Minister and Abdul Sattar was made the Minister of State. Still, these MLAs revolted against the party. Different arguments are being made at the local level which point towards the lack of importance and single handed domination of some leaders in Sena added to the displeasure of these MLAs.

The Mahavikas Aghadi government came to power in 2019. Aurangabad district got two ministerial posts after many years through Sena. The party a stronghold in the district. But suddenly on Tuesday, urban development minister Eknath Shinde raised the flag of rebellion. It was said that five MLAs from Aurangabad district have joined Shinde.

The political circle was surprised when the names of old party leaders like Bhumare, Sanjay Shirsath and Pradeep Jaiswal came forward. According to senior party sources, despite being a minister and MLA for several terms, the leaders never received any importance and respect in the internal politics from the local leadership in Aurangabad district. MLC Ambadas Danve hijacked all large and small events of the party and kept the senior leaders at bay.

What are the reasons:

Senior Sena leaders said that local MLAs were not given much importance in the unveiling ceremony of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Kranti Chowk. Danve dominated the event. Also, a meeting of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was held on June 8 at Sanskritik Mandal. Even at this meeting, Danve did not relinquish control of the mic, adding to the displeasure of Sena MLAs.