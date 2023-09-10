Sir Sayyed Jr College holds prog on Chandrayan-III success

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students of Sir Sayyed Junior College organised a programme recently on the success of Chandrayan-III.

Dr Shamama Parveen, the chairperson of the education society of the college, presided over the event. Principal and vice Principals graced the occasion as guests of honour. The program began with recitation of Quranic verses by the students.

Captivating handmade posters adorned the walls, offering a visual journey through space exploration. The highlight was a replica of Chandrayaan-3’s Launching Vehicle, Lander, and Rover.

Seemab Naser explained the programme's aims and objectives, followed by a dynamic panel discussion with six talented HSC girls. They confidently discussed the role of Artificial Intelligence in Chandrayaan-3's successful moon landing. Mohd Moin, Irfan Khan Saudagar, Zia Siddiqui and Syed Zahiduddin, shared valuable insights. Dr Shamama Parveen also spoke.