Sister dies in Bhau-Beej celebration crash between gas tanker and truck

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A tragic accident claimed the life of 50-year-old Sangeeta Shejule on Saturday afternoon, while her husband Vilas suffered serious injuries.

The couple’s motorcycle was hit by a speeding gas tanker and a Hiway truck at Cambridge Chowk around 4 pm. The Shejule couple, residents of Anjandoh in Ladsavangi, earned their livelihood through farming in their village. Their two children are currently studying. The Shejule family had recently celebrated Diwali with joy. On Thursday’s Bhau-Beej, Sangeeta was unable to visit her brother, so she informed him she would come on Saturday. Her brother works at a company in the Chitegaon area and resides in Paithan taluka. As planned, Sangeeta and Vilas rode their motorcycle to visit him on Saturday morning. They spent the day celebrating Bhau-Beej with great joy. Around 3 PM, they started their return journey home.

---------

Family shattered due to recklessness of two drivers

While traveling from Cambridge Chowk toward Sangvi, a Hiway truck approached them at high speed, while a speeding gas tanker from behind tried to overtake. Neither driver paid any attention to the couple on the motorcycle. Vilas attempted to move the bike aside to avoid a collision, but both the tanker and the Hiway truck struck simultaneously, crushing Sangeeta under the tanker's wheels.

---------

Cases filed against both drivers

Upon receiving news of the incident, Cidco traffic department assistant police inspector Hareswar Ghuge and MIDC Cidco police rushed to the scene. Both drivers were taken into custody. Vilas was admitted to a nearby hospital. Following a complaint from her brother, legal proceedings to register cases against both drivers were underway late into the night.

[Photograph]