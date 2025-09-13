Sister-in-law hires hitmen for Rs 30 lakh to kill brother-in- law

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A woman allegedly paid Rs 30 lakh to hire killers to murder her brother-in-law after refusing to share property and 30- 40 tolas of gold following her husband’s death.

MIDC Cidco police registered a case against Nisha Sanjay Jaiswal, her brother Sandip Shivaji Jaiswal, sister Vidya Jaiswal, brother-in-law Pradip Jaiswal, Fayyaz Syed, and Rafik Dadamiya Pathan (Tembhurni, Jafrabad taluka) after a complaint by businessman Satish Jaiswal (42). Satish said his elder brother Sanjay, who married in 2004, had settled at his in-laws’ home in Tembhurni and owned a 3,900 sq ft plot at Pishadevi, a four-room flat in Flamingo Colony, and 30–40 tolas of gold. After Sanjay’s death on December 16, 2023, Satish’s father decided to divide the property equally. Nisha refused, leading to disputes. She, along with her sister Vidya and brother-in-law Pradip, allegedly threatened the family.

Friend reveals the plot

On July 5, 2025, Sanjay’s friend Imran Jafar Pathan called Satish for a meeting. Imran revealed that Nisha’s brother Sandip had hired Rafik to take over the Flamingo Colony flat. Over five to six days, Rafik tracked Satish’s routine and was directed to kill Satish instead of merely taking possession of the flat. Imran refused to participate. After Satish reported the plot, police confirmed the details with Imran. Upon returning to his village, the accused allegedly tried to attack Imran, prompting a separate case at Tembhurni police station. Police sub-inspector Lakhansing Pachlore is investigating the matter.