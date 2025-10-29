SIT formed in Intel Call Centre case

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: The Commissioner of Police (CP) formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case of an international call centre which has the highest number of accused in the State in online fraud so far.

Led by Senior PI Gita Bagwade, the SIT includes API of the Economic Offences Branch Mohsin Syed, PSI of the Traffic Branch Uttareshwar Mundhe, PSI of the Anti-Narcotics Squad Amol Mhaske, Police constables Lalkhan Pathan, Nitesh Sundarde and Chhaya Landge.

Besides this, Maharashtra Cyber Police officers Milan Saddikar and Avinash Gulve have also arrived in the city from Mumbai for the enquiry.

7 cars, 146 mobiles & 106 laptops seized

The items collected by the city police on the first day were seized on Wednesday after panchnama and brought to the police station.

The items included seven luxury cars, 146 mobiles and 106 laptops. The officers clarified that the decision to seize chairs, tables and other materials used in the office would also be taken after discussing with senior officials.

Recruitment of employees in Delhi

Delhi is the capital of cybercrime. Youth from the Northeast come there in large numbers in search of employment. It has come to light that employees were recruited for the call centre of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from the network there. The call centre was also making arrangements for the accommodation, food and travel of the employees.

Taking advantage of American laws

Tax and other laws in America are strictly enforced. Citizens get scared even after receiving a simple notice. The call centre was creating fear among the citizens on the basis of fake documents from American Government offices. After that, the citizens were easily ready to give gift cards of various companies to escape from it. It was also clear that the strict laws of America are being misused through the call centre.

Training given in city itself

The employees who came to work at the call centre were trained in fraud at a hall there. A person was called from Delhi for this. This person is also on the police radar. It has also been clarified that the employees were trained to speak in the American dialect as per the set modus operandi.

The whole case is technical. So, a technical investigation will have to be done on the seized material. For this, help from cyber experts will be sought. Work is underway in that regard. Many things will come to light from it.

(Sudhir Hiremath, In-charge Commissioner of Police)