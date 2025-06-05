SIT to probe into staff nurse appointment scam

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “A detailed investigation will be conducted into the appointment of ineligible candidates as staff nurses in Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals (GMCHs). Significantly, a ‘Special Investigation Team (SIT)’ will be conducted into this matter,” said Hasan Mushrif, Medical Education Minister in the city on Thursday.

A scam about the bribe for recruitment of government staff nurses has come to light. The practice of appointing ineligible candidates as staff nurses is going on across the State.

Taking serious note of this, Medical Education Minister Mushrif decided to take information and set up an SIT inquiry.

DMER’s investigation

Officials informed that an investigation was by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) in this matter. Moreover, opinions have been sought from the deans. It was said that a complaint will be lodged after this feedback.

Chain from Brother to seniors

It is learnt that there is a chain from hospital brothers to senior officers in the scam of appointing ineligible candidates as staff nurses. Now, the attention of the candidates who were not appointed despite being eligible has been drawn to the question of who is being taken action against in the case or whether the matter is being covered up due to pressure.