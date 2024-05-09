Sitting; former home ministers avoided meeting despite staying in one hotel!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The halting of the sitting deputy chief minister (and home minister) Devendra Fadnavis, former home minister Anil Deshmukh, and industries minister Uday Samant at one hotel in the city on Wednesday night has become a talk of the political circle. It is ascertained that the three had a talk with each other, but all three of them denied of meeting each other before media on Thursday morning.

The voting in Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency will be on May 13 and the campaigning will end on Saturday (May 11) at 5 pm. Hence the halting of Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders has increased in the city for the past few days. Meanwhile, the chief minister Eknath Shinde will also be arriving to attend the Mahayuti’s public meeting in the city on Friday (May 10) afternoon.

I cannot meet Fadnavis

Deshmukh claimed, “ I had neither met Fadnavis nor, I wish to. However, a miracle will be going to happen in Maharashtra on June 4. We will be the biggest winner.”

Reacting to the statement made by Sharad Pawar, Deshmukh said, “ The statement was for small parties not for his party.”

Samant avoided speaking to media persons. However, he will be camping in the city till May 11. It is learnt that he will be meeting different industrial organisations in connection with the campaigning of the Mahayuti candidate.

No meeting with Deshmukh

Fadnavis also clarified that he had not met Deshmukh. In reaction to the critical comment made by former CM Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis said, “ He has lost his mental balance and needs a doctor. Every other day, he is saying something and does not think beyond making abusive statements. People have rejected him. Thackeray’s guide is Sharad Pawar, therefore, he will do what his guide will say to do, he lamented.