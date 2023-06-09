Six booked for jostling civic squad in Buddi Lane

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 9, 2023 10:00 PM 2023-06-09T22:00:02+5:30 2023-06-09T22:00:02+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The anti-encroachment squad of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) witnessed tension and objection from a few of ...

Six booked for jostling civic squad in Buddi Lane | Six booked for jostling civic squad in Buddi Lane

Six booked for jostling civic squad in Buddi Lane

Next

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The anti-encroachment squad of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) witnessed tension and objection from a few of the residents while implementing the drive to remove encroachments from the Buddi Lane area on Thursday. Many of them entered into heated arguments with civic officials and personnel. Of which, six residents pounced on the squad members and jostled them. They had even threatened civic officials of filing false cases against them if they dared to remove their encroachments.

Meanwhile, the building inspector Nandkumar Vispute has lodged a complaint with City Chowk police station against Shaikh Mahmood Ahmed alias Rajabhai Jamil Ahmed (Buddi Lane), Shaikh Mubin Ahmed, Shaikh Kalim Ahmed Jamil Ahmed, Jamil Ahmed Jalil Ahmed, Moiz Maqsood Ahmed Jamil Ahmed and four to five others. They have been booked for interfering in government work.

Open in app
Tags : Nandkumar vispute Nandkumar vispute Rajabhai jamil ahmed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation Anti-Encroachment Squad of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation Lokmat news network chhatrapati sambhajinagar the chhatrapati sambhajinagar municipal corporation Chhatrapati sambhajinagar chhatrapati sambhajinagar municipal corporation Smart Schools of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation G Sreekanth Anti Encroachment Squad of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation