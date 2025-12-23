Six boxes of Nylon Manja brought into city by bus from Indore;

Lokmat News Network

Crime Branch action: One box bought for Rs 13,000 in Indore, sold to city vendors for Rs 16,000

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Crime Branch seized a consignment of six boxes containing 288 spools of banned nylon manja that had arrived in the city from Indore, and arrested two youths in connection with the case. The arrested accused have been identified as Hrutik Dilip Lodhe (22, resident of Sonar Galli, Bansilal Nagar) and Ganesh Ramkisan Autade (22, resident of Gangapur). The action was carried out on Monday around 8 pm in Bansilal Nagar.

Since December 8, city police have been taking action against sellers and users of nylon manja. So far, more than 20 vendors have been arrested in 12 operations. Despite this, nylon manja continues to be smuggled into the city using covert methods.

On Monday, Crime Branch sub-inspector Sandeep Kale was on patrol when he received information about nylon manja being transported in a car. The police chased the vehicle and intercepted it in Bansilal Nagar. Upon inspection, six boxes containing 288 spools were found, leading to the arrest of both youths. The manja had been ordered through Delivery Ltd. courier services, said Crime Branch inspector Gajanan Kalyankar.

First 10 boxes already sold in the city

Lodhe, who had dropped out of the second year of a polytechnic diploma course, works in kite sales along with online shopping deliveries. He had placed the order with a person named Naser from Indore, whom he had met in Rajasthan. A total of 16 boxes were ordered, out of which 10 boxes had already been sold earlier.

Bought for Rs 13,000, Sold for Rs 16,000

Lodhe purchased nylon manja from the Indore supplier at Rs 13,000 per box and sold it in the city for Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,000 per box. Each box contains 48 spools, which are sold by retailers at Rs 600 to Rs 800 per spool. The co-accused Autade works as a photographer.

Minors involved in sales

Police sub-inspectors Govind Ekalwale and Nandkumar Bhandare of Satara Police Station detained two minors involved in selling nylon manja and seized seven spools from them. Based on the information received during patrol on Monday afternoon, the police also arrested Rohit Prasad Karlekar, who had supplied the manja to the minors. The father of one of the minors is employed with MSEDCL.