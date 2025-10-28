Six held for attacking youth; family over personal dispute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Four persons including the to-be bridegroom sustained grave injuries after a gang of six waged an attack on them at Ranjangaon Shenpunji on Sunday at 8.30 pm. Police have arrested six accused in connection with the case and have launched a hunt to nab others who are at large.

The names of the victims are Dinesh Vithal Ilatwar (28), his brother Sunil and their parents (all residents of Vaishanavi Park, Nehrunagar in Ranjangaon). Meanwhile, the condition of Sunil is reported to be critical and is undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

According to complainant Dinesh, “ The accused Vandana Borade, who stays in the same lane of their locality took

Rs 3.50 lakh from them in May 2025 against finding a suitable girl, known to her, for marriage. However, the marriage did not take place, but Vandana did not return the money. After frequent persuasion, two months ago, Vandana gave Rs 1.50 lakh and refused to return the remaining Rs 2 lakh.

On Sunday, Dinesh along with his family members had been to Vandana’s house to get money, but she refused to return the money. Instead she argued and quarrelled with them. Later on, she called her accomplice at the spot. The accused reached and waged an attack on Dinesh and his family members with a sword, iron rod and boulder. Injured Dinesh managed to flee away in injured condition. He reached his sister’s house in Hari Omnagar and then went to MIDC Waluj police station. Later on, he got admitted in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Cross complaint

On other hand, Sagar Avinash Salunke (18, Nehrunagar) lodged a complaint stating that Shubham Borade and others were having a quarrel over the monetary issue on Sunday at 8.30 pm. When he and his friend Danish Qureshi went to see, Sunil, Dinesh, Rukmini and others abused and beat them. In the scuffle Sagar, Danish, Pawan Kadam and Moin sustained injuries. Hence the complainant demanded strict action.

Meanwhile, the police, in its quick action, arrested Sagar Salunke, Danish Qureshi, Moin Sikander Shaikh, Shubham Pawar, Pawan Kadam and Vandana Borade on charge of threatening the first complainant of dire consequences, beating and abusing them.